Hyderabad: Telangana Congress alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hatching a conspiracy to provide military training to party cadre. The TPCC Vice-president G Niranjan on Tuesday said Agnipath scheme is similar to a Karate Academy and claimed that the BJP is planning to provide military training to party cadre, RSS and Bajrang Dal with the government funds and to use them in their future plans.

He questioned, “Is the BJP government would like to transform the military into a saffron colour organisation?” The Congress leader asked the BJP-led Central government that who would take care of the Agniveers after they retired from the army service?

Niranjan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take responsibility for future consequences if anything happens adversely due to the leaving of Agniveers on the roads after their four years of service without providing employment to them.

While addressing a press conference here, Niranjan said the recruitment rally notification issued by the Army on Monday clearly indicates how this scheme is detrimental to the interests of the youth of this country. The reservation of 25 percent purely depends upon the Armed forces and it will be in accordance with the future requirements and based upon future policies, the Congress leader said.

TPCC Senior Vice President said parents of the aspirants are not happy with this short-service employment and the youths who desire to join the Army to serve the country and to settle in their personal lives are also disappointed with ‘Agnipath scheme’ as the terms of employment clarifies that Agniveers will not be treated as ex-servicemen.

