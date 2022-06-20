Agnipath Scheme Announcement to Divert Modi-Adani Corruption Nexus: KTR

Telangana MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao raised a question about the Agnipath Scheme announcement. He questioned, "Was Agnipath scheme announcement just a ruse to divert the attention of the people from Srilanka allegations on Modi-Adani corruption nexus?".

A couple of days ago, a Sri Lanka official claimed before a Lankan parliamentary panel that Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly pressured President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to award a power project to the Adani Group. However, later he retracted the claim.

The Adani group also reacted to the statement and the spokesperson said, "Our intent in investing in Sri Lanka is to address the needs of a valued neighbour. As a responsible corporate, we see this as a necessary part of the partnership that our two nations have always shared. We are clearly disappointed by the detraction that seems to have come about. The fact is that the issue has already been addressed by and within the Sri Lankan Government."

