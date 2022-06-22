Agnipath Scheme: 10 Arrested In Secunderabad Railway Station Vandalism Case

The railway police who are investigating the Secunderabad railway station vandalism case found that an Army job aspirant Prudhviraj from Adilabad was the first to set railway coaches on fire. The court imposed a judicial remand on 10 people who were arrested in the Secunderabad Railway Station Vandalism Case. The accused were presented in the railway court today. Railway police have sent them to Chanchalguda Jail. Here is the list of the accused who were arrested today.

A2 Rathod Prithviraj

A3 Bingi Ramesh

A4 Raja Surendra Kumar

A5 Santosh

A6 Mohammad Sabar

A57 Yogesh

A58 Parasuram

A59 Ayyappachari

A60 Shivasunder Reddy

A 61 Tukaram

After the June 17 attack on the Secunderabad Railway Station, the officials tightened the security across all the major railway stations in the Secunderabad division with RPF. According to the preliminary investigation, the damage at the Secunderabad Railway station due to the Agnipath protest has crossed Rs. 12 crore.

