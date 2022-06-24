Agnipath Protests: Revanth Reddy To Visit Chanchalguda Jail Today

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy is going to meet those - who have been arrested in the Secunderabad Railway Station attack that took place on June 17th as a part of the protest against the Agnipath Scheme introduced by the Union Government - in Chanchalguda Jail.

Revanth Reddy said that he is going to appoint lawyers for the students who have been arrested and further stated that he would know about the problems that they are facing in the jail. Revanth Reddy called for state-wide protests against Agnipath Scheme on June 27th. He asked the party leaders and workers to participate in the protest.

Secunderabad Railway Station Attack:

The attack on trains at the Secunderabad Railway Station took place on June 17 in protest against the Centre’s Agnipath armed forces recruitment scheme.

The police have arrested Subba Rao one of the key conspirators in the creation of one of the Whatsapp groups in which messages were sent to create tension at Secunderabad railway station. Subba Rao runs an Academy that gives training for the students who are preparing for the Army exams.

According to the reports, 300 trainees of the institute have reached Secunderabad railway in a train from Guntur and took part in the attack. Not only the trainee students of the Narasaraopet campus but also the students of the campuses in Telangana have also participated in the attack.

