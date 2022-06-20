Agnipath Protests: Muted Response To Bharat Bandh In Hyderabad

A nationwide shutdown call, Bharat Bandh was given by some political parties and other groups on Monday over the Agnipath scheme. The call for Bharat Bandh had no major impact on a normal life in Hyderabad. The bus and train services were not affected in the state.

The Centre, on Saturday, sent a note of caution to all states and Union Territories (UTs) regarding how to tackle the ongoing situation. The letter signed by Deputy Secretary to Central government, Archana Varma, has been addressed to all Chief Secretaries, Advisors to Administrators of all states and UTs, state and UT Director Generals of Police and Police Commissioners of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

The Bharat Bandh was announced after service chiefs ruled out the rolling back of the plan. "The Indian Army's foundation lies in discipline. There's no space for arson or vandalism. Every individual will have to give a certificate they were not part of protests or vandalism. Police verification is mandatory, no one can join without it,” said Lieutenant General Anil Puri, additional secretary, department of military affairs, on Sunday at a key presser.

Huge vandalism was reported from various parts of India last week as trains were torched and demonstrators took to the streets over the recruitment plan unveiled by defence minister Rajnath Singh on June 14.

Tight security has been heightened across the country. In Bihar, West Bengal, and Kerala, police were deployed at key locations to prevent any untoward incidents.

"In the wake of the Bharat Bandh called by certain organizations, all schools in Jharkhand will remain closed tomorrow, June 20. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure," secretary of the education department, Rajesh Sharma.

Over 400 trains were reportedly affected during the agitations. Many trains have been cancelled and many had to be diverted as train stations were targeted during the protests.

Also Read: IIIT-Basar Students' Protest Enters 7th Day, No Response From Govt