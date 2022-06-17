Agnipath Protest: Who Is Damodara Rakesh Killed At Violence In Secunderabad Railway Station

One person was killed and many others injured in the police firing on the youths protesting at the Secunderabad railway station on Friday against the Agneepath Scheme. The deceased was identified as Damodara Rakesh, a native of Dabbirpet, Khanapur Mandal, Warangal district. He is pursuing his degree in a government college, Narasmpet. According to the villagers, he is taking Army coaching in Hanamkonda. He is the son of Pulamma and Kumar Swamy. He has three siblings. The parents of Rakesh were moved to Secunderabad in a police vehicle.

According to the reports, after getting the instructions from superiors, the railway police personnel opened about 15 rounds of fire injuring a person. The one who was injured immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment, where he was declared dead. Two police constables too were injured in the stone-pelting.

Many protestors barged into the railway tracks and platforms damaging the food stalls and torched three trains. A few two-wheelers were also set on fire. The signalling system was damaged and other railway property was damaged.

