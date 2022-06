Agnipath Protest: SCR Helpline Number For Updates On Train Cancellations, Diversions

The Indian Railways on Friday cancelled, diverted, or partially terminated a number of trains in the wake of a protest at Secunderabad Railway Station against the Agneepath Scheme.

Here is the list of cancelled trains - Train number 18046 (Hyderabad to Shalimar), 07078 (Umdanagar to Secunderabad), 07055 (Secunderabad to Umdanagar), 07056 (Umdanagar to Secunderabad), 07059 (Secunderabad to Umdanagar), and 07060 (Umdanagar to Secunderabad)

Train number: 17645 (Secunderabad to Repalle) is partially cancelled between Secunderabad to Cherlappalli.

Here is the list of diverted trains:

Train number: 17025 (Shirdi Sai Nagar to Kakinada Port). The train is diverted via Sanathnagar, Ammuguda, and Cherlappalli. Additional stoppage provided at Sanathnagar and Cherlappalli.

Train number 11020 (Bhubaneswar – Mumbai CST) diverted via Cherlapally, Ammuguda, and Sanathnagar. Additional stoppage provided at Cherlapalli and Sanathnagar.

In view of the agitation at Secunderabad Railway Station, a special Help Desk has been set up. Passengers can reach out to Help Desk No. 040-27786666 for updates on train cancellations/diversions and partial cancellations of trains.

