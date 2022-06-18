Agnipath Arson: What Exactly Happened at Secunderabad Railway Station

The Central government's Agnipath scheme sparked outrage among people. There was unrest in Hyderabad city as unemployed youth and several NSUI members set fire to trains and damaged public property at the Secunderabad Railway station. An aspirant soldier was killed in the firing. Here's a look at what happened at the Secunderabad Railway Station.

Hundreds of agitators vandalised Secunderabad railway station to express their anger against the Union government's Agnipath scheme

The youth set ablaze three trains and blocked tracks

With the protestors damaging electric locomotive engines, railway officials cut off the power supply to the station

21-year-old Damera Rakesh was killed in the police firing at the Sec'bad railway station, the epicentre of the Agnipath protest

The RPF and GRP were caught unawares as hundreds of youngsters wearing masks barged into the railway station holding placards

Raising Anti-Modi slogans, they demanded that a long-term Army recruitment scheme be implemented instead of the four-year service envisioned under Agnipath

The agitation took a violent turn in minutes as agitators set off a spree of attacks on railway property on the platforms and tracks

From clocks and surveillance cameras, lights, fans, and electronic display boards-the youth went on a rampage destroying everything in sight

