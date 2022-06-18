Agnipath Agitation: Telangana Govt Offers 25 Lakh Ex-gratia and Job For Rakesh's Kin

The student who died in the firing at the Secunderabad Railway station during a protest over the Union government's Agnipath scheme has been identified as Rakesh, a resident of the Warangal district.

In a first reaction, Rakesh's parents stated that the Union government was the reason for the death of their son and blamed the govt for intentionally killing him. They also demanded that the government cancel the Agnipath scheme and conduct exams like earlier for Army recruitment.

All the unemployed should find work, only then can his soul will rest in peace, they said.

Also, the state government assured all support to the Rakesh family. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed shock over the death of Rakesh and offered his condolences to the family of the victim. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 Lakhs for Rakesh's kin. The government also offered a govt job to an eligible person from his family.

Also Read: List of Express Trains Cancelled After Agnipath Protests in Secunderabad