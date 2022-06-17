HYDERABAD: As violent protests over the Central government's 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment in armed forces continued in Secunderabad Station on Friday with agitators disrupting trains, the South Central Railway has temporarily cancelled 77 trains that ply through it. MMTS trains across the city of Hyderabad have already been cancelled for the day.

After the protests erupted at Secunderabad Railway Station, Nampally, Kachiguda, Warangal, and Kazipet Railway Railway stations have been put on high alert. Hundreds of protestors meanwhile refuse to budge and continue to occupy tracks at the Secunderabad station. Police personnel in huge numbers have reached the place and are trying to convince them to withdraw their agitation. The students while speaking to Sakshi TV has said that they have no intentions of withdrawing from the stir. Railway Police and Hyderabad City Police are currently urging them to leave the station and come for talks.

Due to the protests in Secunderabad, several trains passing through Vijayawada Station have also been cancelled and a helpline number was opened for passengers for any queries related to the trains.

Passengers Please Note A Helpline number: 040-27786666 has been opened for any queries about train movements pertaining to Secunderabad Station@drmsecunderabad @drmhyb — South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) June 17, 2022

