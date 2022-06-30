Hyderabad: Agastya Jaiswal became the first boy in India to complete his intermediate (10+2) in two streams : Bi.P.C. (Biology, Physics, Chemistry) and CEC (Civics, Economics, Commerce). When the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education declared the results on Tuesday, Jaiswal cleared the intermediate second-year examination in Bi.P.C. with 81 percent from Sri Chandra College, according to a release.

At the age of 11, Agastya was the first boy in Telangana to pass the intermediate examination in CEC from St. Mary's College Yousufguda. And in 2020, at the age of just 14 years, he became the youngest and first boy in India to complete graduation in BA Mass Communication and Journalism. He also created a record by clearing the SSC at the age of 9.

Agastya gives credit to his parents for his achievements. “My parents are my teacher; with the support and training of Parents Ashwani Kumar Jaiswal and Bhagyalaxmi Jaiswal, I have been overcoming challenges proving nothing is impossible. The intention to complete intermediate in two streams Bi.Pc and CEC was just to acquire Knowledge,” Agastya said while adding “I am thankful to the Government of Telangana”.

Agastya Jaiswal is the younger brother of International table tennis player and Youngest Research Scholar Naina Jaiswal. He is a national-level table tennis player, too.

Also Read: SC Women To Be Trained and Recruited As RTC Drivers, Says Merugu Nagarjuna

Agastya is a multifaceted child prodigy who can type A to Z alphabets in just 1.72 seconds. He is ambidextrous which means he can write with both hands. Agastya is a national-level table tennis player. He is an international motivational speaker too.

