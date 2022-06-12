Afzalgunj Chemical Blast Claims 1 in Hyderabad, Read Details

HYDERABAD: A Youngman killed in a chemical blast that took place at Gowliguda under Afzalgunj police station limits, Hyderabad on Sunday morning.

According to the police, the blast occurred while the victim Bharat Bathod who deals in chemicals was disposing of some chemicals in a drain near the house, the police said.

"He took a stick and tried to clear as the drain was choked. Bharat flung into the air due to impact of the blast and blew into pieces while the victim's father Venugopal was injured severely," the police said.

Venugopal, who was seriously injured in the incident undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the police added.

On information, the police and clues team reached the spot and an investigation was launched into the incident.

