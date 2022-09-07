Afternoon Rain Brings Hyderabad Traffic to Standstill, Forecast for More Rains in Telangana

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Hyderabad on Wednesday evening. The rains caused waterlogging and traffic congestion in many areas. The traffic beneath the PVNR Expressway at Attapur came to a stand still as the road leading to Aramghar X Roads is under water.

As per the IMD bulletin, a spell of light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur in all districts of Telangana during the next 3 hours.

Now cast warning, Met. Center, Hyderabad, 07-09-22, 16:00 IST:

Light to Moderate Rain accompanied with Thunderstorm and lightning very likely to occur in All districts of Telangana during the next 3 hours.

The day temperature in the state capital marginally fell on Tuesday after a few days of continuous relative humidity. A short spell of moderate rainfall yesterday flooded streets and roads of Hyderabad yesterday. Water-logging reported in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, LB Nagar, Yousufguda, Ameerpet, Malkajgiri, Madhapur, Miyapur, Serilingampally, Chandanagar and Gachibowli areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad on Tuesday predicted heavy to very heavy rains in the State over the next four days. Yellow and orange alerts have been issued to a few districts, indicating thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

Heavy Rain Forecast for AP

Meanwhile, the Met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh from Thursday to Saturday.

According to the weather bulletin on Wednesday, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Rayalaseema September 8 and 9. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places from September 7 to 10.

Meanwhile, the Southwest monsoon has been active in Rayalaseema during the same period. Heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places in Vizianagaram, SPSR Nellore districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and in Anantapur and Chittoor districts of Rayalaseema during the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

