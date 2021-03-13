After VSP, BJP Will Privatise Singareni And BHEL: KTR

Hyderabad: The TRS Working President KTR intensified the attack on BJP for making baseless allegations on the TRS government and CM KCR.

Defending his stand on Vizag Steel Plant (VSP), Working President KTR said that the central government is on the verge of selling VSP, and Singareni and BHEL could be the next to be privatized. The TRS working president said he would raise the issue and extend all support to steel plant employees. "Isn't Andhra Pradesh a part of India? I will question if something wrong is happening" said KTR

Giving a fitting reply to the BJP remarks of labeling the TRS government as anti-employee government, TRS working president KTR said that the BJP Government at the Center had given 14% PRC for employees in 2016. That before the introduction of GST and demonstration, when the economic situation in the country was much stable. On the contrary, the TRS Government offered 43 percent fitment to the State employees, he said.

"The TRS government offered 43 percent PRC, besides initiating many welfare programs. How can BJP leaders label our government as anti-employee" questioned KTR.

Addressing at the Telangana Vikas Samithi program here on Friday, the TRS working president said after the State formation, Hyderabad has seen a lot of progress under the TRS Government rule. "Three States were formed before Telangana, but they are yet to see development in their regions," said KTR.

Telangana government is working for the welfare of all sections, including journalists and lawyers, he said.

Responding to the comments made by BJP MLC Ramchander Rao over the appointment of vice-chancellors, KTR stated that unlike BJP, TRS Government had set aside political interests and appointed scholars as VCs and senior IAS officers as in-charge Vice-Chancellors.

"The University of Hyderabad VC appointment and the politics involved in it led to a lot of disturbances on the campus," pointed out KTR.

In the last 6 years, the State Government spent about Rs 12,800 Cr on fee reimbursement. The TRS Government is providing overseas scholarships to students on the names of Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule, and Vivekanand where each student is granted a scholarship of Rs 20 Lakh. No other government is providing such scholarships to the students, he said.

At a time, when Telangana was giving top priority to education, the central Government was not extending the required support. No new institutes or universities are granted to Telangana, he added.

Even in terms of infrastructure development, injustice was done to Telangana as no bullet train or a high-speed rail comes to the State but commutes through Gujarat, he said.

He charged that BJP always tried to derive political mileage by instigating communal differences. Every time there are elections, riots take place in Bhainsa, he said blaming BJP.

Why doesn't Ramchander Rao ask about the Kajipet Railway coach factory, ITIR, Tribal University, Bayyaram Steel Factory, petrol and gas prices?, he questioned and said BJP abuses Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, disrespecting the constitutional position he holds and his age.

He ended his speech by asking the citizens to vote for TRS party candidates Vani Devi and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy in the upcoming Graduates MLC elections which are to be held on March 14 i.e Sunday.