HYDERABAD: Fever Hospital DMO Dr. Sulthana has been shifted to the Nizam Institute of Medical and Sciences (NIMS) hospital for COVID-19 treatment. Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender gave directions on Sunday to provide treatment to Dr. Sulthana in this regard.

On Saturday, she was admitted to Thumbay Hospital in Chaderghat with COVID-19 and was charged Rs 1.15 lakh for 24 hours for COVID-19 treatment.

The hospital had detained her for paying only Rs 40,000 and demanded to pay the rest of the amount and leave the hospital.

Dr. Sultana released a video of her bitter experience with the hospital staff which as gone viral on social media.

She had also released a letter narrating the experience that she had faced in the hospital.

In the letter, she wrote, she had tested positive for coronavirus 16 days ago. She was in home isolation and treating herself at home. As she faced severe difficulty in breathing, she went to Thumbay hospital on Saturday and was admitted there.

"I got discharged from there within 24 hours for which they have charged Rs 1.15 lakh on July 2," said the doctor.

"I paid only Rs 40,000, then the hospital staff refused to discharge and detained me, They gave me 10 units of Insulin injection, which is an inhumane activity," she said.

She even said that hospital staff had ill-treated her for questioning over the hefty bill and said that her family members were also infected with COVID-19.

Sultana's family members expressed outrage over the hospital management, for charging Rs 1.15 lakh just for one-day treatment and for detaining her. They demanded the immediate release of Sultana and the cancellation of the hospital's accreditation.