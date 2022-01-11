After Vanama Raghava, Ramakrishna's Mother, Sister Also Arrested

Vanama Raghava, son of TRS MLA Vanama Venkateshwara Rao was arrested and has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days in connection with Ramakrishna familicide. Paloncha police registered a case against him under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC on a complaint filed by a relative of the deceased.

After Vanama Raghava's arrest, Paloncha Police also arrested Suryavathi and Lova Madhavi, who are Accused No 3 and No. 4 on Monday. They have been produced before the Second Judicial First Class Magistrate M Neelima in Kothagudem and she imposed a 14-day remand. Suryavathi and Madhavi have been shifted to the Khammam district jail.

It is all known knowledge that Ramakrishna in his suicide letter named Vanama Raghava Rao, Suryavathi, and Lova Madhavi's names. In the selfie video by Ramakrishna, he said that Vanama Raghava mentally harassed him to send his wife to a hotel room on the pretext of settling a property issue between him and his sister. He said that Raghava is responsible for his suicide. Suryavathi is Ramakrishna’s mother, Lova Madhavi is his elder sister. In the suicide note, Ramakrishna mentioned their names along with Vanama Raghava. A case under Section 306 has been registered against Suryavathi and Madhavi.

