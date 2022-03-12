Buoyed by the recent stupendous success in the Punjab assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has now turned its focus towards non-BJP ruled states in South India. To build on the momentum of its impressive electoral performance, the party has decided to launch a massive membership drive in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

“After the thunderous victory of the AAP in Punjab, people from the southern regions have started showing interest in the politics of our party. We are receiving an unprecedented response from southern India,” said senior AAP leader Somnath Bharti. He said the party’s local leaders have been given the task of running the membership drive.

We welcome all honest, committed, clean, hard working & good character people to join hands with us. Come onboard, share your contact details & profile in DM & we shall get back. Let's Change Telangana! @ArvindKejriwal @AamAadmiParty @attorneybharti https://t.co/Cwy7MiTBPH — AAP TELANGANA (@AAPTELANGANA) March 11, 2022

Calling the people to join AAP to bring a change in India’s politics and be a part of the revolution, Bharti said the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party will make the party’s debut in the Southern states with Telangana. He said on April 14 on B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, AAP leaders will take out a foot march in Telangana. “We will cover each and every Assembly constituency of the region. Through these foot marches, we will take the politics of (Arvind) Kejriwalji and the ideals of Babasaheb and Bhagat Singh to every resident of the region,'' he added.

It may be noted here the Aam Aadmi Party has its offices in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the party took part in Karnataka and Telangana assembly elections in 2018.