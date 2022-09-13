After Russia and China, University of Forestry to Come up in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana state government is setting up University of Forestry in the state soon. The University of Forestry is the first of its kind in the country as only Russia and China have forest universities in the world.

The "University of Forestry Telangana Bill, 2022" was introduced in the Legislative Assembly on Monday. With the approval of the University of Forestry (UOF) Act 2022 by Telangana Legislative Assembly and Council on Tuesday, FCRI ( Forest College and Research Institute) Hyderabad will be upgraded into a full-fledged ‘University of Forestry. FCRI is affiliated to Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University.

The Chief Minister will be the Chancellor of University of Forestry (UOF) as against the convention of having a Governor as chancellor of universities. The UOF will produce trained Forestry professionals with the needs of the Forest Department.

After the upgradation of FCRI, the state government plans to convert it into a world class institution for Forestry Education, Research, Extension and Outreach.

It will also start additional 18 programmes like PhD courses, Diploma & certificate courses in Urban Forestry, Nursery Management, Agro Forestry, Tribal livelihood enhancement, Forest entrepreneurship, Climate smart Forestry & Forest Parks Management.

