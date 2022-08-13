After Revanth Reddy, Congress Leader Addanki Dayakar Apologies To Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Once Again

Congress Leader Addanki Dayakar tendered an apology once again to the MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy for making derogatory comments against him at a public rally in Chandur. This is the second time for Addanki Dayakar to tender an apology to Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. He said that he will not repeat this again. He further stated that all the members in the party should work together for the upliftment of the party. He also said that TPCC chief Revanth Reddy also tendered an unconditional apology to Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Earlier, Dayakar said that he would personally meet Venkat Reddy and apologise to him. He added what he had said was a slip of tongue and assured him that he wouldn't repeat this again. The TPCC disciplinary action committee headed by former minister Chinna Reddy also served show cause notices to Dayakar.