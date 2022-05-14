After KTR, Kavitha Shoots Questions to BJP Leader Amit Shah

TRS MLC Kavitha took to her Twitter and shared a series of tweets. She questioned Amit Shah about when the central government will clear the dues of financial grants, backward region grant,s and GST Compensation.

She also questioned that "Why did the Union Government ignore NITI Aayog’s recommendation of Rs. 24,000 Crore funds to Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha." She further added that Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagirath inspired the prestigious central government school of Har Ghar Jal.

Kavitha said that the union government is showing partiality towards some states and said that the central government has accorded the national project status to the Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka, Ken Betwa river linking project and further denied giving the national project status for Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme & Kaleshwaram Project of Telangana?

Previously, TRS Working President and Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao also wrote an open letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his visit to Telangana. Here is the tweet.