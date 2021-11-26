After KCR's Ex-Gratia, Rakesh Tikait Says TRS Sails With The BJP

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said that the ruling TRS party in Telangana is the B-team of the BJP. He further stated that TRS tends to sail with the Saffron party. He thanked CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for announcing a Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia to each of more than 750 farmers who died in the fight against centre's farm laws.

Tikait made it clear that the farmers are not going to stop their protests until the centre resolves their six demands. He further added that they are not having a plan of vacating the protest site on the Delhi borders.

Speaking to the media, Tikait said that, "TRS first opposed farm laws and later participated in the Bharat Bandh in December last. Thereafter, they kept mum on the farm laws. Now they again raise their voice on farmers' issues. We want TRS to clearly spell out its stand on the Centre's policies towards farmers and agriculture."

He also quoted, "We will soon submit the details of the 750-plus farmers to the Telangana government who lost their lives in their fight against the Centre's farm laws, to enable their families to get the promised Rs 3 lakh compensation to each farmer's family."

Tikait said that they will go to the voters with a 'Defeat BJP' slogan. He also lashed out at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and stated that "Wherever the BJP fears losing elections, it gets Owaisi to non-BJP split votes."