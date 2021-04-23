Telangana MAUD Minister KTR Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao also tested positive for coronavirus. He took to his Twitter and announced that he had tested COVID positive with mild symptoms. He also urged the people who have met him recently to go for a test. Here is the tweet made by KTR.

I’ve tested COVID positive with mild symptoms. Currently isolated at home Those of you who have met me last few days, kindly follow the covid protocol, get tested & take care — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 23, 2021

A couple of days ago, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also tested positive for coronavirus and currently, he is under home quarantine.