After 'Flexi Banner War', GHMC Levies Fine On BJP, TRS

HYDERABAD: The rivalry between BJP and TRS was witnessed when PM Narendra Modi visited Hyderabad for the BJP National Executive Meeting. In order to support the meeting, BJP had arranged banners all over Hyderabad. In stiff competition, the TRS members also installed banners all over the city which led to a Flexi banner war.

GHMC's Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management (EVDM) has been receiving several pictures of unauthorized banners and posters through its social media accounts. Responding to the messages, the civic body started issuing notices asking the parties to cough up the fine within a week.

“So far, we have issued different notices imposing a fine of Rs 20 lakh on BJP. Similarly, notices have been issued to TRS also asking them to pay the fine of Rs 3 lakh. As and when we receive a message from our social accounts, our officials go there and check if the banners are authorized or not. If unauthorized, then we will issue notices to the party concerned,” the GHMC official said.

The official further added,” Besides online complaints and pictures, GHMC field staff also would survey their respective areas and levy fines if they found any unauthorized banners.”

According to sources, if the party does not respond within one week, the civic body would send another notice and follow it up. If the unauthorized banner was put by a political party, the notice would go to the party's general secretary. In the case of individuals, the GHMC officials would trace the contact details of that person and serve notice.

Also Read: Siddipet Task Force Police Seize 33 Tonnes Of PDS Rice