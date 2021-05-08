After Etela, Malla Reddy In Land Encroachment Row

In just a week, a lot has happened in the ruling TRS government. Senior TRS leader, Etela Rajender was sacked and dropped from KCR's cabinet. He would remain a minister without any portfolio.

He was embroiled in a controversy after being accused of grabbing hundreds of acres of land in an illegal manner. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao ordered a probe against Etela Rajender over the allegations of land grabbing. Etela said that all these conspiracies were pre-planned.

BJP and Congress leaders said that many TRS leaders including MLAs, MPs, Ministers and even the corporators have indulged in illegal activities including land grabbing. They demanded a detailed inquiry into not only Etela's property but also into other leaders' properties.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that the committee appointed on encroachment of Endowment lands of Seetha Ramaswamy temple in Devarayamjal has not visited the lands owned by Malla Reddy. He further said that only a CBI inquiry could bring out the actual truth in this case.

Revanth Reddy also claimed that Srinivas Reddy, the relative of Minister Malla Reddy had occupied land in Survey No 657.

According to a report published in a leading English daily, Telangana Labour Minister Malla Reddy has grabbed land and was trying to construct a place of religious worship in a public park in Annojiguda, Ghatkesar present on the outskirts of Hyderabad. All the officials maintained stoic silence on this issue and the minister dismissed all the allegations.