After CPM, CPI(M) to Back TRS in Munugode Bypoll

Hyderabad: Following suit of CPM, has decided to extend support to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the upcoming by-election to Munugode Assembly seat.

Speaking in a press conference at MB Bhavan here on Thursday, CPI (M) state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram asked why Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy had resigned from the Congress.

Taking a jibe at BJP senior leader Amit Shah who had said that the ruling TRS will be brought down within a month if BJP won in Munugode bypoll, He asked the BJP how can a government with an absolute majority be brought down.

He also accused the BJP of destabilizing the non BJP governments and indulging in buying MLAs and threatening them with the raids by the ED and other central agencies.

Veerabhadram further added that constitutional institutions are being used for political purposes.However, he said that their decision to back TRS is limited to only Munugode bypoll.

The bypoll for Munugode assembly constituency necessitated after Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy had resigned to the MLA post and also to the Congress party and joined BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a public meeting in Munugode.

