After COVID Cases Spike, Telangana Back To Testing

As the number of coronavirus cases has been increasing in the other states especially Maharashtra, the health department in Telangana has decided to focus more on further tightening the surveillance measures and is sketching strategies to increase the COVID-19 tests to 50,000 per day. The health officials urged the people to realize that the coronavirus pandemic is not over yet. They told that the public should follow physical distancing, maintain hygiene, compulsory masks, and should avoid huge gatherings. Epidemiologists believe that vaccination is the key to avoid the second wave of coronavirus infection in the country.

The health officials said that measures should be taken to quickly trace the new infections. Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Friday held a virtual meeting with Health Principal Secretary SAM Rizvi, Director of Public Health Dr. G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr K Ramesh Reddy, and District Medical and Health Officers (DM&HOs) to discuss how to take measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Rajender said that “We will focus on early testing, tracing, and treating. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure the new infections are quickly identified. General public too must continue to follow Covid-appropriate behavior."

One of the senior health officials said that “We share our borders with Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh, which are problematic in terms of Covid infections. That’s why surveillance measures have been intensified."