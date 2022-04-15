After Bus Tickets Prices, TSRTC Now Hikes Reservation Charges

In a shocker for commuters the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), after the bus fare hike had now increased reservation charges from Rs 20 to Rs 30. It was reported that though the change came into effect on March 27, the public were not aware of the change as no announcement was made by the corporation.

Passengers were baffled when they went to book tickets in advance to enjoy a four-day weekend vacation. This is the fourth fare hike by RTC since March 23 when the bus ticket prices were hiked.

TSRTC Corporation officials maintain that advance reservation charges were last increased in 2016.

They were collected in the form of safety cess, amenity cess, and revised charges for bus passes.

A cess of Rs 5 is being levied on passengers travelling on Express, Deluxe, Super Luxury, Rajadhani, Garuda, and Garuda Plus buses.

The Express and Deluxe services would be rounded off to the next multiple of Rs 5 and for the remaining services, the final fare would be rounded off to the next multiple of Rs 10.

Besides this hike in ticket fares, the tariff for monthly passes has also gone up, which will be implemented from April 1.

For GBT (General Bus Ticket), the tariff for ordinary has gone up from Rs 950 to Rs 1,150, for Metro Express from Rs 1,070 to Rs 1,300, for Metro Deluxe from Rs 1,185 to Rs 1,450.

For Pushpak and MMTS-RTC Combo Ticket, the fare has gone up from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 and from Rs 1,090 to Rs 1,350 respectively.

