After Andhra, Stones Pelted at Vande Bharat Express in Telangana

Khammam: In a latest string of attacks on Vande Bharat Express, stone pelting on the semi high-speed train was reported in Khammam on Saturday.

Some miscreants targeted the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express train and pelted stones at the newly launched train which caused damage to the emergency window. The identity of the miscreants is established through CCTV footage.

In less than a month, this is the second attack on the VB Express train. Earlier on January 11, some people had resorted to stone throwing at the train while it was arriving at Visakhapatnam for a trial run.

Meanwhile, social media users are discussing that the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express is not following the schedule and experiencing delays in arrivals at the destination.

Also Read: Bomb Explodes Outside Sunny Leone’s Fashion Show in Imphal