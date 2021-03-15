Advocate Couple Murder Case: No Need For CBI Probe, Says Telangana High Court

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday stated that there was no need for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murders of the lawyer couple in Telangana’s Peddapalli district, as the investigation was court monitored, which was directly overseeing the investigation process. A petition was filed in the High Court seeking handing over the investigation of the Vaman Rao couple murder case to the CBI.

The Telangana high court had earlier taken suo motu cognizance of the advocate couple's murder and directed that the state government to submit a comprehensive report on the incident.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Hima Kohli had also served notices on Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy instructing to submit the evidence gathered from the scene of offence to the court. She said the government should investigate the case from all angles to remove apprehensions among the people as the integrity of the police and the government was at stake.

The case had come up for hearing today and the Bench expressed satisfaction that the investigation has so far been going in the right direction. The High Court was of the view that handing over the case to the CBI was a waste of time and ruled that Vaman Rao's father had suffered a lot and there was no need for the case to be handed over to the CBI at this juncture.

The Advocate General submitted the report on the investigation into the murders of Vaman Rao and Nagamani.

The weapons used by the accused were located and so far, the police have questioned 25 witnesses. The statements of the main accused Kunta Srinu, Chiranjeevi and Kumar were recorded before the Magistrate.

The Police have applied to the local magistrate for the registering the statements of Bittu Seenu, and Lachhaiya. The Police have also completed the identification process of Kunta Seenu and Chiranjeevi by witnesses.

The CCTV and mobile footage have been sent to FSL for verification and the Police are trying to recover the mobile phones used by the accused, the report stated. The AG said that the Police had provided protection for eyewitnesses and few of them had denied police security, he said.

The passengers in the three RTC buses who were present at the time of the attack are being identified. The testimonies of the bus drivers, conductors, and three passengers have also been recorded before the Magistrate. The police have arrested a seventh suspect as part of the investigation.

After the investigation report was submitted, the High Court adjourned the matter to April 7 for the next hearing.

The couple Gattu Vaman Rao and P V Nagamani , both lawyers practising in the High Court were waylaid and murdered by the accused on the main road at Kalavacharla village of Ramagiri block after they were returning from Manthani town. The videos of the attack on the couple and the Gattu Vaman Rao telling onlookers that one Kunta Srinu of Gunjapadugu village and others assaulted them, went viral on social media. The lawyers last words were used as testimony and led to the speeding up of the case.