Admissions Open for Distance Mode Courses at MANUU

Hyderabad: Admissions are open for distance mode courses of Maulana Azad National Urdu University for 2021-22 January Session. The admissions are available for M.A. Urdu, B.Com., Diploma in Teach English, Diploma in Journalism & Mass Communication, Certificate in Proficiency in Urdu through English and Certificate in Functional English.

According to Prof. Mohd. Razaullah Khan, Director I/c, Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) the last date for submission of online application form and fee payment is March 31, 2022. The e-prospectus, online application forms, and fee details are available at manuu.edu.in/dde (Admission Portal manuuadmission.samarth.edu.in).

For further details Student Support Unit (SSU) Helpline can be contacted on Nos. 040-23008463 or 23120600 (Extn. 2207), 7793944799, 6005303261, 9891717026 or visit university website. The candidates can also contact MANUU Regional Centres/Sub-Regional Centres across the country.