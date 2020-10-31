Adivasis To Pay Tributes At Komaram Bheem Memorial Today

The 80th martyrdom anniversary of Adivasi freedom figther Komaram Bheem will be observed on Saturday. The local authorities have made all the arrangements at the Komaram Bheem memorial at Jodeghat village in Kerameri mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. Tribals will perform pujas according to their traditions today. Local leaders and officials will hold cultural programs at the memorial after paying tributes to the Adivasi leader.

Large numbers of Adivasis from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh will visit the memorial every year. The 'Tribal Darbar' which served as a platform for Adivasis to explain their problems to the higher authorities is not going to take place this time in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Only public representatives and officials from Adilabad district will attend the event. After the formation of Telangana state, the government has been officially conducting the martyrdom anniversary of Bheem every year.