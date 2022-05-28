Adilabad: Woman Found Dead At Her Home in Suspected Case Of Honour Killing

A 21-year-old woman was found dead at her home. The incident took place in Nagal Konda village in Telangana's Adilabad district on Friday. According to the reports, the girl was in a relationship with a man from another religion. She had eloped with a man and was living in Maharashtra. After the parent of the woman filed a missing complaint at the police station, she was brought back to Telangana by the police.

On Friday, the woman was found dead at her home. The father of the woman told the police that she ended her life by committing suicide. But police suspect that the woman was murdered. The body was shifted to the hospital for a post-mortem. "We are suspecting that the father of the woman might have killed her for eloping with a boy from another religion. At that time, the family brought her back after counselling and her father was upset," said Superintendent of Police in Adilabad, Uday Kumar Reddy. Police have filed a case and the investigation is underway.

