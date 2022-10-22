HYDERABAD: In a bid to boost weekend tourism in the State, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced that it is arranging bus services from the city to Kuntala and Pochera Waterfalls in the Adilabad district.

TSRTC Secunderabad Regional Manager stated that as part of the package, bus services will be available from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) at 5:00 am in the morning on Platform numbers 55 and 56.

Passengers can also board the bus at Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) at 5:30 am from platform number 20.

The corporation further said that as part of the tour the visitors will also be taken to the Sriram Sagar Irrigation project and Pochera waterfalls and then reach Kuntala falls

Tourists can spend time at Kuntala waterfalls till 5:00 pm after covering the tourist spots and will be reaching the city by 10:45 pm.

Lunch will be available at Kuntala and dinner will be arranged at Chegunta during the return journey.

Fares and tickets can be booked online via the TSRTC website.

For further details contact +91 73828 42582.

Also Read: TSRTC Weekend Bus Tour Package Around Hyderabad, Check Locations and Fares