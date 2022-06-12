Adilabad Tense After Controversial Social Media Post

The situation in Adilabad was under control by police after tensions erupted over a social media post, said the police.

According to police authorities, people from one community protested in front of the One Town police station after a local posted a social media status.

"We have filed a case under relevant sections of the IPC against the person, who made the post on social media for infringing on religious sensibilities and have detained the accused. The situation is now under control, "stated D. Uday Kumar Reddy, Superintendent of Police (SP) Adilabad.

To get the situation under control, the police used lathi charges on the protestors. The officials also stated that if the locals do another similar incident, a curfew may be implemented.