Adilabad Police on High Alert Over Maoist Movement
May 14, 2022, 08:13 IST
ADILABAD: High alert has been sounded in the inter-state border areas in erstwhile Adilabad district to keep an eye on the movements of Maoists. Police have been carrying out combing operations with the bomb squad and dog squad as if there is a possibility of deploying landmines by the ultras.
The police seem to have carried out search operations as a precautionary measure to avoid untoward incidents in the area.
