Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Upset After Seeing His Name Last On Plaque

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Adilabad Soyam Bapu Rao criticised the district administration for allegedly violating the protocol while laying the foundation stone for a black top road between Gudem village of Chintalamanepalli mandal and Bejjur mandal centre.

He further added that the district administration has been disrespecting his authority and mentioned his name last on the plaque. The followers of the leaders tried to demolish the foundation stone using boulders. Police entered the scene and prevented the attempt of the supporters of the MP. Then all of them left without participating in the foundation laying puja.

Speaking to the media, the MP asserted that the central govt had sanctioned Rs 14 crore for the proposed bridge and road near Kushnapaelli village in Bejjur. He further added that his name was mentioned after Zilla Parishad's chairperson's name. He questioned how can they do so?

He also alleged that the authorities have mentioned the name of Koneeru Konappa who is a TRS MLA and he was neglected as he is an Adivasi MP from BJP. He told the officials to correct the mistake or else, he would file a SC/ST atrocity case against them.