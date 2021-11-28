Adilabad Man Sets Bike on Fire Over Police Challans

After a traffic officer stopped him at a checkpoint for general inspection, a man from Adilabad set fire to his bike in protest of the officer's attitude.

The traffic police stopped Maqbool and Fareed as they were leaving the Ambedkar crossroad and asked for their vehicle papers.The police said that the duo set the bike on fire after they demanded papers.

Maqbool said that he had already paid a challan of Rs 1000 last week and now the police are demanding him to pay Rs 2000, Rs 3000. He questioned that where can he get money from and set his bike on fire. The Adilabad police rushed to the spot and doused the fire with water.

However, Adilabad Town-1 police said that Maqbool and Fareed failed to prove that the bike belonged to them and committed the act simply to escape from the police. The duo were arrested for the act and are under investigation.