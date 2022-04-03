Adilabad: Know About Kanaka Raju School Of Gussadi Dance

Adilabad Collector Sikta Patnaik along with Padmashree Awardee Kanaka Raju formally inaugurated the Kanaka Raju School of Gussadi Dance on Friday evening. Kanaka Raju School of Gussadi was founded to train tribal students of coming generations who are interested in this traditional dance form which is one of the most ancient ones.

The collector stated that the main aim behind the establishment of the school was to carry forward the dance form to future generations. She further added that Gussadi dance form would be taught to the tribal students of 140 schools run by the tribal welfare department. Students will learn the dance form five days a week per annum. Kanaka Raju will teach the dance form to 30 masters who would in turn train the students in the schools.

She advised the students to learn the dance form and it is important to protect the culture and tradition of Gussadi. She added that Kanaka Raju had contributed a lot to the field of Gussadi and it was a matter of pride for the district as he was awarded the Padmashree Award.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor Project Director Ankith said that Kanaka Raju will be paid a monthly honorarium of Rs 20,000 for teaching the dance form. He was appointed as the chief dance master. He further added that training would be expanded to other districts in a phased manner.

