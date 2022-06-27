Adilabad: Infant Born On TSRTC Bus Gets Lifetime Free Travel

A pregnant woman, who was travelling on a TSRTC bus, gave birth to a baby boy on board on Sunday. The woman from Kinwat in Maharashtra unexpectedly went into labour on board. The bus was stopped on the roadside near Mankapur village in Gudihatnoor Mandal, Adilabad district. The family members and others helped the woman deliver the baby on the vehicle. The crew of the bus tried to contact the 108 Assembly staff but it didn't happen. So, the driver drove the bus directly to a PHC at Gudihatnoor. The RTC officials said that both the woman and the baby are healthy and further stated that the newborn would get a free lifetime bus pass.

On 30 November 2021, a girl was born near Peddakothapally village in a bus belonging to Nagarkurnool depot. Another woman gave birth to her daughter on board on the afternoon of 7 December 2021 near Siddipet in a bus that belongs to the Asifabad depot. The newly-borns were given free lifetime passes for their travel on the TSRTC buses.

