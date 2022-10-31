Adilabad Highway: Lorry Rams Into Car, Four Killed

Adilabad: In a ghastly incident, four people were killed in a road accident in Adilabad district on late Sunday night. The accident occured when the car in which they were travelling was rammed by a lorry in the rear leading to its crash into a container truck in its front. The driver of the car and three members of a family died on the spot, while another person was grievously injured. They were returning to Adilabad from Hyderabad when the accident took place, police said. The accident took place at around 11.30 pm Sunday near the Seethagondi village in Gudihathnoor.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Syed Rafathullah Ahmed(56)- working as DE in Adilabad Zilla Parishad, hsi daughter Sabiya Hashmi(26), nephew Syed Wajahathullah (17) and driver Shamsuddin (50). Rafathullah’s daughter Zubiya Hashmi (25), an MBBS student, was admitted into the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad.

