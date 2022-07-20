In a major burden on the bus passengers, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has increased the passenger luggage rates after twenty years and the new rates will be implemented from the 22nd (Friday) of this month. As per reports in Sakshi, there has been a huge increase in the charges levied on the luggage transported in the buses, this year.

The nominal luggage rates which were finalized in the year 2002 continued till date and though the ticket rates were hiked, the luggage rates were not revised.

In view of the increased cost of fuel, TSRTC last month levied a diesel cess which increased the cost of bus tickets. And now in a bid tofurther increase its revenues, the TSRTC has set the limits for passenger luggage and also increased the fares on par with the bus cargo/parcel services.

So far, the buses used to charge Rs.1 on 50 kg luggage for a distance of 0-25 km. Now it has been increased to Rs.20.

For a distance of 26 km-50 km, the charge on 50 kg luggage has been increased to Rs 40, which was earlier Rs 2.

In the express buses, up to 0-50 km distance, they used to charge only Rs. 2 on 50 kg luggage. But now it has reached 50.

The maximum luggage limit for different types of bus services is as follows:

Pallevelugu, Express, Deluxe Buses- 750 kg

Super luxury - 1,000 kg

According to officials, the charges for luggage were based on the distance traveled and also the type of bus which includes city buses and those plying in the mofussil areas.

Each passenger can carry 50 kg of luggage free of cost.

Charges will be levied on luggage beyond 50 kgs.

Weight up to 25 kg is considered as one unit. That means even if you exceed one kg is more than the free limit, it will be treated as one unit and charged. (TV, refrigerator, bicycle, film box (packed), washing machine, car tyres, all these are considered as two units)

►Free carry-on weight of 50 kg by passenger should not exceed three packets (bags, suitcases, etc.).

►Each packet should not exceed 20 kg weight. Additional packs will be charged if the weight within the free limit exceeds three packs.

►One passenger should not carry more than 100 kg weight. Out of 100 kg, 50 kg is free and the rest is charged.

► Chargeable weight of 50 kg should be in two pieces of luggage only. If there is a third piece, it will be treated as an additional unit and charged extra.

► Passengers with luggage weighing more than 100 kg will not be allowed in buses. They should use the TSRTC Cargo services.

►No animals are allowed on the buses henceforth.

►Prohibited items that can cause fire hazards, forest-related items, and pets are not allowed on the buses.

► Heavy items and perishable items will be charged double.

►Now farmers will have to pay for carrying vegetables, milk, and fruits in RTC buses in many places.

The State RTC has a dedicated cargo service for transporting goods. But many people are ferrying items on passenger buses to avoid cargo charges. As these charges are nominal, some amount is given to the driver/conductors to transport the cargo which is leading to heavy losses incurred by the Corporation which is already reeling under losses. TSRTC officials state that the passenger luggage charges were hiked to avoid this loss.

The Corporation has already sent circulars to the Regional Managers, Divisional Managers and Depot Managers asking them to take necessary action to implement the instructions.

