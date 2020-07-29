HYDERABAD: Actress Sri Sudha who made allegations of sexual exploitation and cheating in the name of marriage against Tollywood cinematographer Shyam K Naidu, the younger brother of Chota K Naidu, is back in news.

This time, Sri Sudha lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau against SR Nagar Inspector of Police Murali Krishna. In her complaint to the ACB, she alleged that the inspector has extorted a bribe from her with regard to the case pertaining to Shyam K Naidu. Earlier, based on Sri Sudha’s complaint, the SR Nagar police arrested Shyam K Naidu, before he was set free on bail.

The small-time actress of Tollywood alleged in the complaint that Murali Krishna took bribe from her for investigating the case. She also alleged that the inspector even colluded with the accused and created fake documents to claim that she had reached an out-of-the-court settlement with Shyam K Naidu in this case. The documents were allegedly submitted in the court. The actress submitted evidence to this effect to the ACB officials.