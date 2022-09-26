Actress Kajal Aggarwal, Hubby Gautam Kitchlu Visit Famous Tirupati Temple

Tirupati: Bollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal was spotted in Tirumala on Monday. This is the first time the actress was seen with her husband Gautam Kitchlu in the temple town.

Kajal and Gautam offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy here. They were accompanied by Kajal’s family members. The pundits blessed them with vedic hymns in Ranganayakula Mandapam, inside the temple.

Later, speaking to the media outside the temple, Kajal Aggarwal said that she was very happy to worship Lord Venkateswara Swamy. The actress said that she visited Tirumala temple for the first time with her husband.

Within six months after delivering a baby boy, the second child of the couple, Kajal Aggarwal is back to work. She is currently in Tirupati for the shooting of Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 movie.

Kajal is also undergoing kalaripayattu training for her portions in the film which is being helmed by Shankar. Recently, the mother of two shared a video of her kalaripayattu training on social media.

