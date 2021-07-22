Active Southwest Monsoon Brings Heavy Rainfall to Telugu States

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is likely to witness isolated rains to very heavy rains in the next four days. The Indian meterological Department has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy rains with thunderstorms and squally winds.

The extensive rains are due to an active southwest monsoon as well as a cyclonic circulation in the middle and upper troposphere over the northwest Bay of Bengal. In the next 48 hours, low-pressure is likely to emerge over the Northwest Bay of Bengal due to its impact.

During the next two or three days, it is expected to travel west northwestwards along the monsoon trough, bringing heavy rainfall to the a few regions of Andhra Pradesh, north Telangana districts and moderate rains to the rest of the state.

Telangana continued to receive heavy rains from Tuesday night and the highest rainfall was recorded at Jainoor of 11cm over the last 24 hours. Kathlapur and Mallapur of Jagitial district, Gangadhara of Karimnagar district received rainfall of 9 cm.

Rains hit Hyderabad and its surroundings, with the highest rainfall of 1.2 cm in the Serlingampally region. The city received 36.8 centimeters of rain on average, compared to 21.9 cm on average, a 68 percent difference (excess rainfall).

While heavy rains fell in isolated places in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagitial, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Kamareddy, and Siddipet districts, moderate and widespread rains fell across the state, with the exception of Nalgonda, Wanaparthy, and Narayan

Meanwhile, the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh have been put on alert for heavy rains.