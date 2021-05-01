ACB, Vigilance Officials Reach Achampet To Probe Eatela's Land Grabbing Case

The sleuths from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and vigilance have reached Achampet village of Ramayampet Mandal, Medak district, to conduct an investigation into the land-grabbing allegations levelled against Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajender on Saturday morning.

Telangana CM KCR ordered a probe against the complaints of land grabbing against Eatela Rajender. A group of farmers from Ramayampet's Achampet and Hakimpet villages approached Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, accusing the Health Minister of forcefully grabbing their lands. The Chief Minister ordered Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to conduct an immediate investigation.

Following this, the Vigilance and ACB officials have reached Achampet this morning. They interacted with the farmers from Achampet and Hakimpet villages and accepted the complaints from them. They also visited the lands which have been allegedly snatched away by Eatela Rajender.

On the other hand, Eatela Rajender said that he was known for his struggle against the exploitation of weaker sections and was ready to face any inquiry, be it by a sitting judge or by the reputed agencies in the country.