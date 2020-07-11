HYDERABAD: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths conducted searches at the residence of Shabad circle inspector (CI) Sankaraiah, his relatives, and Binamis. During the searches, officials unearthed Rs 4.6 crore disproportionate assets.

The disproportionate assets were seized from two houses in Vanasthalipuram and Bowrampet worth Rs 1.05 crore.

Officials also seized 11 plots worth Rs 2.28 crore, 41 acres and three guntas of agricultural land at Nizamabad, Chevella and Miryalaguda worth Rs 77 lakh, a Maruti Swift Car worth Rs 7 lakh, gold ornaments worth Rs 21 lakhs, Rs 17.88 lakh cash, Rs 6 lakhs worth other articles and Rs 81,000 worth silver ornaments.

Officials have identified that CI Shankaraiah has links with Rakesh Reddy, prime accused in the sensational murder case of NRI and Industrialist Chigurupati Jayaram. Sankaraiah was acquainted with Rakesh Reddy when he was working as Dundigal CI.

It is alleged that Rakesh Reddy obtained the call data of Jayaram and Shikha Chaudhary through CI Shankaraiah, officials said.

Shankaraiah and ASI K Rajender were caught red-handed by ACB sleuths at Shabad Police station on Thursday when they accepted Rs 1.2 lakh bribe from Jayaram Reddy. ACB court has remanded Shakaraiah and Rajender and they were shifted to Chanchalguda jail.