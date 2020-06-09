HYDERABAD: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested Shaikpet Tahasildar Ch. Sujatha in Banjara Hills land bribery case, and she was taken to Osmania Hospital for medical checkup. Telangana ACB officials had been interrogating Sujatha from Monday, in a bribery case of land worth Rs 50 crore in Hyderabad.

ACB officials to produce before the judge. Officials said that Sujatha could not answer the questions of ACB over Rs 30 lakh cash which was found in her residence.

ACB sleuths had caught hold of a revenue inspector red-handedly while taking the bribe of Rs 15 lakh from Syed Abdul Khalid, from Syed Abdul Khalid, who has 4,865 square yards of land in Banjara Hills.

Following that, officials started questioning Tahasildar over the case from Monday and raided her residence on Sunday for pieces of evidence.

ACB officials found Rs 30 lakh, gold and other valuables from the Tahasildar's house.

Officials had already arrested Banjara Hills SP Ravi Nayak who had demanded had demanded Rs 3 lakh from Khalid and accepted Rs 1.5 lakh as a bribe in connection with the case.

Even Tahasildar had filed two complaints of encroachment against Abdul in Banjara Hills police station. When Abdul met Sujatha she sent him near a revenue official who demanded Rs. 30 lakhs from Abdul. Abdul Approached ACB over the case and started probing into it.