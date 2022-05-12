Sangareddy: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted searches at the residence of a Mandal Panchayat Officer (MPO) here and unearthed disproportionate assets over Rs 2.31 crore on Thursday. According to the ACB statement, the MPO had acquired the assets by allegedly indulging in unlawful practices and dubious means during his service.

A case of assets disproportionate to known sources of income has been registered against the officer, the ACB release said while adding that upon receiving credible information, the ACB sleuths conducted searches at his residence.

According to the ACB officials, the document value of the properties is Rs 2.31 crore while the market value is said to be between Rs 20 crore and Rs 30 crore. Meanwhile, the officials are verifying the additional assets.

