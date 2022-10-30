ACB Court Sends Trio Accused in TRS MLAs Poaching Case to 14-day Judicial Custody

Hyderabad: Three accused persons who were arrested earlier this week in TRS MLAs horse-trading case were sent to 14 days of judicial custody by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) special court. The accused will be shifted to Chanchalguda jail.

Acting on the Telangana High Court’s order, the Cyberabad police had produced the trio in the ACB court. The High Court on Saturday heard the plea of Cyberabad police who were seeking the arrest and remand of the accused trio in the case.

Earlier, the ACB court had rejected the plea of Cyberabad police seeking the remand of the three accused saying there was lack of proper evidence against them. Subsequent to the ACB court orders, police released the accused in the TRS MLAs poaching case.

Cyberabad Police on Wednesday night raided a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad and detained three people for allegedly attempting to poach TRS legislators. The arrested trio has been identified as Ramachandra Bharati, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy. The ruling party MLAs were reportedly promised huge amounts if they switched loyalties.



