Abdullapurmet: Truck Rams Into Construction Workers Near Pillaipalli, Two Spot Dead

Hyderabad: Jangaiah and Mohammed died at Abdullapurmet in Ranga Reddy district after a rashly driven truck hit them on the city outskirts of the city, on Tuesday morning.

The victims were identified as Jangaiah (34) and Mohammed (30). They both work as construction workers from Pillaipalli village in Abdullapurmet Mandal. Police have reported about the incident which occurred. They said that the two workers proceeding on their TVS two-wheeler from their village towards Bandaravirala village after their daily work.

“When they reached Bandaravirala, the truck driver who was driving at a high speed lost control of the vehicle and hit their two-wheeler. Both suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot,” police said. Other motorists and local villagers who noticed the fatal incident tried to reach them and rushed to their rescue, but nothing could be done all was in vain.

Abdullapurmet police are investigating, they acted upon receiving information, reached the spot. Out of fear the truck driver is absconding. Efforts are on to nab the absconding truck driver and footage from surveillance cameras in the surroundings is being examined to nab him. The bodies were shifted to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary for autopsy.